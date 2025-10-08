Qatar Airways Faces Wrongful Death Lawsuit After 85-Year-Old Passenger Chokes On Non-Vegetarian Meal

Qatar Airways is facing a wrongful death lawsuit in the United States after an 85-year-old passenger, a strict vegetarian, reportedly choked and died mid-flight after being served a non-vegetarian meal.

The incident occurred on a Los Angeles–Colombo flight in July 2023, when Dr Asoka Jayaweera, a retired cardiologist from Southern California, was allegedly denied the vegetarian meal he had pre-ordered. According to the lawsuit filed by his son, Surya Jayaweera, the flight crew advised him to 'eat around' the meat in the regular meal provided, The Independent reported.

While attempting to do so, Jayaweera began choking and subsequently lost consciousness. Despite efforts by the flight crew and remote medical guidance from MedAire, a company that provides inflight medical assistance, he never regained consciousness.

The complaint further alleges that the pilot declined to make an emergency landing, claiming the aircraft was “traveling over the Arctic Circle/Ocean.” However, the family contends that flight data shows the plane was actually flying over the US Midwest at the time, where a diversion would have been possible.

The aircraft eventually landed in Edinburgh, Scotland, several hours later. Jayaweera was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Aug. 3, 2023, as per The Independent report.