Putin’s Deputy Security Czar Accuses Trump Of Waging War Against Russia

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday said the new US sanctions against Russia and President Donald Trump's cancellation of the Budapest summit are "an act of war against Russia."

"If any of the numerous commentators still have any illusions, here's what you get. The US is our enemy. And their talkative 'peacekeeper' is now fully on the warpath against Russia," said Medvedev, who is also the deputy chairman of the national security council headed by President Vladimir Putin.