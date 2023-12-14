Vladimir Putin Vows Russian Victory In War As Ukraine’s Allies Waver

After ordering an unpopular mobilization of 300,000 reservists last year, Putin ruled out a repeat of the call-up for now. Answering a question from a Russian journalist, the president said 486,000 people had signed contracts to join the army so far, exceeding a target set by the government, and together with volunteers the number would rise to half a million by year-end. “Why do we need a mobilization? There is no need,” he said.