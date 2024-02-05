Putin To Visit Turkey In First Trip To NATO Country Since War

Erdogan has sought to broker peace between the warring parties and to revive a UN-backed deal that he helped engineer in 2022 that had allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. Russia abandoned the deal in July 2023, and Erdogan has urged world leaders to meet some of Russia’s demands including facilitating insurance of Russian food and fertilizer exports by Lloyd’s of London and to reconnect Moscow to the SWIFT system for international payments to persuade Putin to return to the deal.