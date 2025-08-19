Putin To Meet Zelensky In Next Two Weeks: Germany's Friedrich Merz

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has agreed to meet Ukraine's President Voldymyr Zelensky in the next two weeks, said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Merz was part of the European leaders who went to Washington to support Zelenskyy in his meeting with US President Donald Trump Monday.

In between the meeting, Trump dialed Putin and fixed a meeting, as reported by Reuters. Trump has put efforts to arrange a three-way meeting so that true negotiations can begin.

Moreover, this is the first time, Putin has agreed to see its Ukrainian counterpart since the start of the war almost four years back, Merz said as reported by Reuters.

The location is still undecided. Merz expressed his doubt whether Putin will have the courage to have such meet but persuasion is necessary.

