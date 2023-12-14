Putin Says Next BRICS Summit In Russia Will Be Dedicated To Establishing A 'Fair' World Order

Addressing a year-end news conference that lasted over four hours, Putin said the next BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, under Russia’s chairmanship, will influence the current situation to move “in the right direction.” The so-called “rules-based world order” does not actually exist because the rules change every day depending on the political agenda and the interests and whims of those promoting the prevailing narrative, he said.