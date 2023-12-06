Putin Meets UAE Ruler On Rare Trip To Shore Up Gulf, Oil Ties

Putin’s visit to the oil-rich region — his first since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine — shows he’s still welcome in several parts of the globe, even as the US and Europe seek to punish the Kremlin with sanctions and arms to Kyiv. Putin will also fly to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, according to the Kremlin, where bolstering the partnership between the oil giants will be a top priority.