Protests Spread In Pakistan After Taxes Rise Under IMF Bailout

On paper, Pakistan’s deal with the International Monetary Fund for a $7 billion bailout seemed like an inevitability. A period of crushing inflation, depleted foreign currency reserves and other economic shocks pushed the South Asian nation to the brink of default.

But locking down the funds recently might have been the easy part.

The finer print of the IMF program, which included increasing taxes by a record 40%, has caused panic across Pakistan. Leading to the deal, electricity prices jumped threefold for some people and the price of milk in Karachi surpassed what it would cost in Paris. Many Pakistanis now spend more than half of their income on food. And items from rice to shoes are increasingly out of reach for an already shrinking middle class.

“People simply have no power to buy,” said Niaz Muhammad, who sells produce in an affluent area of Islamabad, the capital. Customers who used to purchase fruits and vegetables from him daily are now doing so only a couple of times a week, he said. “It’s not just me facing this. Everybody is.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose coalition government has only been in power for seven months, is urging patience in a country that can no longer keep up. Over the past few years, Pakistan has lurched from one crisis to the next, including a tempestuous period of political unrest and deadly floods that caused billions of dollars in damage.

For a stretch, Pakistan reported Asia’s highest inflation rate. Though consumer prices have somewhat moderated this year, the cost of essentials continues to inflict pain. Incomes aren’t rising and purchasing power has roughly halved or more over the past five years. Inflation, which averaged 23% or so in the last fiscal year, is far higher than the average salary hike of 5% to 10% for Pakistan’s vast population of daily wage earners, according to government data.