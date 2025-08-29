Protests Rock Indonesia After One Killed In Police Clash

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto called for calm as authorities sought to contain rising public anger that has fueled nationwide protests for a third day and rattled investor confidence, sending the nation’s currency and stocks lower.

The demonstrations Friday reflected acute anger over the death of a motorcycle taxi driver struck by a police vehicle during clashes the previous night. But the unrest follows a series of protests stretching back to the start of Prabowo’s term fueled by economic anxiety, marking the most serious political test of his presidency.

In his first remarks since the protests erupted this week, Prabowo criticized the police over the death and promised to hold officers accountable. Thousands took to the streets the day before to oppose lawmakers’ excessive allowances and demand an increase in minimum wage.

“I am shocked and disappointed by the excessive actions of the officers,” Prabowo said in a televised address. He also called on Indonesians to remain calm and be vigilant against “elements that always want to cause unrest and chaos.”

Indonesian stocks pared earlier losses to close 1.5% lower on Friday, while the rupiah lost 0.9% — both the worst performers in Asia as the escalating unrest unnerved investors. Yields on 5- and 10-year government bonds saw their biggest jumps in months, soaring 8.5 basis points and 7.7 basis points, respectively. Bank Indonesia said it was ready to intervene to stabilize the currency and ensure it trades according to fundamentals.