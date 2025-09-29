Protest In PoK Against Pakistan Govt Turns Violent; Two Killed, 22 Injured
According to NDTV, armed militants backed by the Pakistan Army and the ISI-backed Muslim Conference were seen firing on civilians demanding basic rights.
Two people were killed and 22 were injured on Monday in violent clashes amid protests against the Pakistan government in Muzaffarabad in Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to NDTV, armed militants backed by the Pakistan Army and the ISI-backed Muslim Conference were seen firing on civilians demanding basic rights.
Videos shared online by Pakistani news channels showed men firing guns into the air while others climb on top of cars, chanting slogans.
Pakistan Army/ISI backed Muslim Conference goons seen firing at innocent civilians of Awami Action Committee who are demanding basic rights for people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). One dead and 15 injured so far in brutality by Muslim Conference & Pak Forces.
PoK has been paralysed by massive protests led by the Awami Action Committee (AAC) over the past 24 hours, demanding an end to the "denial of fundamental rights." The unrest led to a complete shutdown of markets, shops, local businesses, and transport services.
The AAC is pushing for 38 demands, most notably the abolition of 12 seats in the PoK Assembly reserved for Kashmiri refugees in Pakistan, which locals argue undermines representative governance.
According to Pakistan news website Dawn, AAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir issued a stern warning to Islamabad, calling the strike 'Plan A' and declaring, "Our campaign is for fundamental rights denied to our people for over 70 years... either deliver on rights or face the wrath of the people." He said the group has more follow-up strategies, including a 'Plan D.'
The Shehbaz Sharif administration has deployed an additional 1,000 troops from the capital Islamabad and the Pakistan government has also restricted internet access in the region.
Look at the bullet shells being shown by civilians of Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir which were fired by Pakistani forces. Pakistan Army desperate to crush the civilian uprising in PoK even as every hour thousands of people continue to protest for their 38-point demands.
Muslim Conference protesters opened fire on Action Committee rally in POJK.
The uprisings in PoK and the Republic Of Balochistan demand urgent global intervention against Pakistan's occupation.
Violence In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Last week, Pakistani security forces killed 17 militants linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a joint operation in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) and the police, said District Police Officer (DPO) Karak Shahbaz Elahi.
The operation was conducted in the Karak district after credible information was received about the presence of militants associated with the TTP, Mullah Nazir group, the official added. He said the terrorists opened fire as the forces approached, prompting retaliation that left 17 militants dead. A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from their possession.
The slain militants were wanted in multiple cases, including attacks on security forces, kidnapping for ransom, and other serious acts of terrorism.
A local peace committee head was killed and his sibling injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at his residence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The committee chief was identified as Salahuddin. His body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital and his injured brother was also taken there for treatment. The slain peace committee chief was on the target list of the local unit of the TTP in the restive Tank district, due to his actions against the militants.