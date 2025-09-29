Protest In PoK Against Pakistan Govt Turns Violent; Two Killed, 22 Injured

PoK has been paralysed by massive protests led by the Awami Action Committee (AAC) over the past 24 hours, demanding an end to the "denial of fundamental rights." The unrest led to a complete shutdown of markets, shops, local businesses, and transport services.

The AAC is pushing for 38 demands, most notably the abolition of 12 seats in the PoK Assembly reserved for Kashmiri refugees in Pakistan, which locals argue undermines representative governance.

According to Pakistan news website Dawn, AAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir issued a stern warning to Islamabad, calling the strike 'Plan A' and declaring, "Our campaign is for fundamental rights denied to our people for over 70 years... either deliver on rights or face the wrath of the people." He said the group has more follow-up strategies, including a 'Plan D.'

The Shehbaz Sharif administration has deployed an additional 1,000 troops from the capital Islamabad and the Pakistan government has also restricted internet access in the region.