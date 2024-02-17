Soho House Is Tired Of Being So Accessible
The private members club appears to have fallen out of love with the public markets. The feeling is mutual.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The good life private members club Soho House & Co. hoped for when it joined the stock exchange in 2021 has proven elusive. After being hit with an unflattering short-seller report, the debt-laden hospitality group said last week it’s evaluating strategic transactions, some of which may result in it becoming private again.A group that prides itself on exclusivity and favors creative types as members was destined to be an uncomfortable fit for the public markets, and so it has been: The shares have fallen around 60% since listing in New York, valuing the group at just $1.1 billion.
It hasn’t helped that making a profit is suddenly in fashion again now that interest rates have risen, and Soho House has consistently lost money during its near 30-year history. But the group has also failed to live up to its own high standards. In December, founder Nick Jones said the company would pause taking on new members in London, New York and Los Angeles following complaints of overcrowding and poor service. Going private would give it the chance to sort out these issues away from public glare.
Hating Soho House has long been a mass participation sport: There are memes lampooning its insufferable clientele and high-priced hospitality. But such cynicism undersells what the affable Jones achieved prior to stepping down as chief executive officer in 2022, having recovered from prostate cancer.
There aren’t too many Brits who can claim to have built a globally recognized brand, and the company is clearly doing a lot right. It now has more than 40 global outposts, 185,000 members and a waiting list of almost 100,000. Often situated in renovated, historic buildings, its properties tend to be very attractive, which has helped fuel its adjacent home furnishings business.
Short-seller GlassHouse Research took issue with the company’s expansion into less affluent cities, but I see no reason why new houses in Sao Paulo, Mexico City or Bangkok, for example, won’t prove popular with expats seeking a home away from home, as well as locals.
GlassHouse’s claim that the company is “facing an existential crisis” and “hurtling toward financial ruin” also looks overcooked, given its largest shareholder is billionaire Ron Burkle's Yucaipa Companies LLC, which presumably could organize a whip-round if required.
But the core of GlassHouse’s thesis — that Soho House still doesn’t make a profit — is uncontroversial. Indeed, it’s something I pointed out frequently prior to Soho House going public.
While these losses are partly a function of its rapid expansion, they mean that beneath the flashy exterior, the group is very dependent on borrowing. It has a roughly $600 million loan maturing in 2027 provided by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The balance has increased since 2021 because the bulk of the roughly 8% annual interest expense is paid-in-kind, rather than in cash.
Given the company’s previous prohibitive stance on admitting bankers, I was amused to learn that funds managed by Goldman are also significant holders of Soho House stock. This seems to have come about after Goldman converted $175 million of preference shares to equity in 2021 at a discount to the initial public offering price. The stake is now worth less than $90 million. The US bank also has a connection to another large shareholder, UK hedge fund Pelham Capital Ltd., which is part-owned by Goldman’s publicly listed Petershill Partners Plc. Goldman declined to comment. Soho House is also reliant on landlords who shoulder most of the renovation costs in exchange for higher rent; the group has $1.3 billion in discounted lease liabilities.
The timing of its IPO so soon after the pandemic raised eyebrows. A chunk of the $428 million proceeds went toward paying off a $100 million revolving credit facility. The IPO’s marketing was also a bit cynical: The company rebranded as Membership Collective Group Inc., attempting to capitalize on tech hype and play up its subscription business model. The ploy didn’t work, and it reverted to calling itself Soho House earlier this year.
Whether or not it’s fair to blame the pressures of becoming a public company, Soho House may have tried to expand too quickly. In 2022, the company dropped its goal of opening as many as 10 houses a year and will now target only up to seven. More than half of its locations have opened since 2018.
The company has underperformed in North America, where it has now around a dozen properties; in-house food and drinks spending there falls short of the levels achieved in the UK and Europe.
Amid a tight labor market, management has spoken frequently about improving service standards. However, the company has also highlighted efforts to cut its wage bill. Though this can be achieved by decisions that don’t affect service quality — such as closing clubs at times when they aren’t busy — there’s an obvious tension with the imperative to become profitable.
As Porsche AG has discovered since listing shares in 2022, it’s harder to sell mass luxury to public-market investors than it is the true exclusivity offered by brands such as Ferrari NV. Soho House clearly has pricing power: Its hotel rooms are often eye-wateringly expensive, and the yearly cost of an all-access US membership has increased by around one-third to $4500 since the IPO. However, this hasn’t dispelled perceptions that its clubs have lost some of their aura.
Burkle, Jones and entrepreneur Richard Caring — who together control more than 70% of shares outstanding — appear convinced the company is undervalued and last week authorized another $50 million share buyback. But if they're now fed up with the public markets, I'd say the feeling is mutual.
