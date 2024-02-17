Soho House Is Tired Of Being So Accessible

Given the company’s previous prohibitive stance on admitting bankers, I was amused to learn that funds managed by Goldman are also significant holders of Soho House stock. This seems to have come about after Goldman converted $175 million of preference shares to equity in 2021 at a discount to the initial public offering price. The stake is now worth less than $90 million. The US bank also has a connection to another large shareholder, UK hedge fund Pelham Capital Ltd., which is part-owned by Goldman’s publicly listed Petershill Partners Plc. Goldman declined to comment. Soho House is also reliant on landlords who shoulder most of the renovation costs in exchange for higher rent; the group has $1.3 billion in discounted lease liabilities.