Prince Harry Meets King Charles For The First Time In 19-Months

Prince Harry has met his father King Charles III for the first time in 19-months on Wednesday at at Clarence House in London, sparking about a possible end to the royal family’s long-running rift.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had a private tea with his son, the Duke of Sussex, during a visit to the royal residence that lasted about 50 minutes, as per BBC report.

This was their first face to face meeting since February 2024, and it is being seen as an initial step towards rebuilding trust and mending their strained relationship.

The King travelled down to London from Scotland on Wednesday afternoon. The Duke of Sussex, who is fifth in line to the throne, currently lives in California with his wife Meghan and their children since 2020. He is currently on a four-day work trip to UK.

In an BBC interview in May, Prince Harry had spoken about wanting to rebuild relationships. "I would love a reconciliation with my family," he said.