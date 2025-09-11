Prince Harry Meets King Charles For The First Time In 19-Months
Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had a private tea with his son, the Duke of Sussex, during a visit to the royal residence that lasted about 50 minutes, as per BBC report.
Prince Harry has met his father King Charles III for the first time in 19-months on Wednesday at at Clarence House in London, sparking about a possible end to the royal family’s long-running rift.
This was their first face to face meeting since February 2024, and it is being seen as an initial step towards rebuilding trust and mending their strained relationship.
The King travelled down to London from Scotland on Wednesday afternoon. The Duke of Sussex, who is fifth in line to the throne, currently lives in California with his wife Meghan and their children since 2020. He is currently on a four-day work trip to UK.
In an BBC interview in May, Prince Harry had spoken about wanting to rebuild relationships. "I would love a reconciliation with my family," he said.
On Monday, Prince Harry had laid a wreath at the grave of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death. Earlier Wednesday, the 40-year-old duke visited the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London.
The meeting between the King and Prince Harry comes after growing rumours of efforts to resolve the family divide. However, there have been no indications of Prince Harry meeting his brother Prince William during this week, as both continue to carry out separate arrangements.
In February 2024, Harry flew to the UK for a 30-minute brief meeting with King Charles, after the after the King's cancer diagnosis. He wasn’t able to see his father when he returned in April for his court battle over UK security arrangements as Charles was on a state visit to Italy.