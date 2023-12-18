President Biden’s Security Motorcade Involved In Collision
(Bloomberg) -- A car collided with a vehicle that was part of President Joe Biden’s security detail in Wilmington, Delaware, though the president is unharmed.
The collision occurred as Biden left a dinner with staff at campaign headquarters. First Lady Jill Biden walked out first and wished press and onlookers happy holidays. The president then stepped outside to a shouted question about polls showing him trailing Donald Trump and he responded by saying that reporters aren’t looking at the right polls.
A beige Ford then appeared to collide with a nearby SUV that was part of Biden’s detail and had been closing off a nearby street. Security circled the car and another vehicle lurched forward, blocking it from where the Bidens were. Security was seen demanding that the driver open the door.
Biden looked surprised by the ordeal and stared at the car briefly before Secret Service agents encouraged him to get into his own SUV, which is heavily armored. The Bidens then drove home for the night. They’re unharmed, an official said.
