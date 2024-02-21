PPP, PML-N Strike Power-Sharing Deal In Pakistan; Shehbaz Sharif To Be PM Again

On Wednesday, the PTI posted its official reaction on its X handle which said, the party “completely rejected the attempts to create a spectacle of PDM-2 in the country by collecting the people's rejected mandate thieves.” “Enslavement of the nation by robbing the public mandate will result in worst political instability,” it said, adding, “Despite the unjust imprisonment of Imran Khan, the taking away of election symbols and not being allowed to campaign, the people have given a clear majority of 180 seats to Tehreek-e-Insaf.” “Respect the vote,” the party urged its rivals.