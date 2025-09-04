Portugal Mourns After Deadliest Tram Crash In Lisbon’s History

The Portuguese government declared a national day of mourning after 15 people died in a tram derailment, one of Lisbon’s most tragic transport-related incidents.

The site was cordoned off by police on Thursday morning where the tram car lay crumpled sideways and practically destroyed on the steep street. The Elevador da Gloria, an iconic yellow and white streetcar that is one of the capital’s big tourist attractions, crashed into a building Wednesday evening after a cable that supports the funicular snapped.

The number of injured has climbed to 23, and five are in a critical condition, according to a police officer at the scene. A Portuguese national operating the tram car has been identified as one of the victims, and local media including SIC Noticias said a German national was among the victims. A three-year-old child has been injured.

Local authorities suspended operations of other funiculars across Lisbon as the incident raises questions over maintenance standards. Carris, the government-owned company that operates the city’s trams, said it outsources its checks and has followed procedure in the operation of the Elevador da Gloria.