Portugal Mourns After Deadliest Tram Crash In Lisbon’s History
The Elevador da Gloria, is one of the capital’s big tourist attractions, crashed into a building Wednesday evening after a cable that supports the funicular snapped.
The Portuguese government declared a national day of mourning after 15 people died in a tram derailment, one of Lisbon’s most tragic transport-related incidents.
The site was cordoned off by police on Thursday morning where the tram car lay crumpled sideways and practically destroyed on the steep street. The Elevador da Gloria, an iconic yellow and white streetcar that is one of the capital’s big tourist attractions, crashed into a building Wednesday evening after a cable that supports the funicular snapped.
The number of injured has climbed to 23, and five are in a critical condition, according to a police officer at the scene. A Portuguese national operating the tram car has been identified as one of the victims, and local media including SIC Noticias said a German national was among the victims. A three-year-old child has been injured.
Local authorities suspended operations of other funiculars across Lisbon as the incident raises questions over maintenance standards. Carris, the government-owned company that operates the city’s trams, said it outsources its checks and has followed procedure in the operation of the Elevador da Gloria.
“Lisbon is in mourning,” Mayor Carlos Moedas told reporters as he visited the site shortly after what he called the city’s worst tram accident. “This is a tragic moment for the city.”
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro both offered their condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, and canceled non-essential commitments on their calendars. Sympathies poured in from across the political spectrum in Portugal, with parties so far careful to avoid assigning blame for the accident, as well as from government leaders around the world including Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, France’s Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Portugal relies heavily on the tourism sector, which accounts for about 22% of the economy and one in every four jobs, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council.
The southern European country attracted 19.4 million foreign visitors in 2024, almost twice its population.