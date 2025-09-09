Nepal Crisis: As PM, Prez Quit, What's Next? Here's What Constitution Says
The Nepal Army urged protesters to remain calm and maintain national unity as it vowed to protect the country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office, shouting slogans, demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during the protests.
Soon after Oli's resignation, President Ram Chandra Poudel, too, resigned from his post.
What Happens When PM's Post Is Vacant?
According to the Constitution of Nepal, the office of the prime minister shall be vacant in any of the following circumstances:
If he or she tenders resignation in writing to the President.
If a vote of confidence is not passed or a vote of no-confidence is passed against him or her.
If he or she ceases to be a member of the House of Representatives.
If he or she dies.
If the office of PM falls vacant under clause (1), the same council of ministers shall continue to act until another council of ministers is constituted.
What Happens When President's Post Is Vacant?
According to the Constitution of Nepal, the office of the president shall be vacant in any of the following circumstances:
If he or she tenders resignation in writing to the vice president.
If a motion of impeachment against him or her.
If his or her term of office expires.
If he or she dies.
The Constitution states that the functions to be performed by the President shall be performed by the Vice-president during the absence of the President.
The resignation of the President and the Prime Minister in a political crisis has shifted focus to the Parliament and political parties to form a new government.
How Is Government Formed In Nepal?
The government of Nepal is formed as a federal parliamentary republic where the president serves as the ceremonial head of state and the prime minister holds executive power as the head of government. The prime minister is appointed by Parliament and selects the council of ministers. The parliament consists of elected members, with the government typically formed by coalition due to multiple political parties.
In Nepal's case, even the president has resigned and hence, the constitutional provisions mandate that the vice president temporarily performs the functions of the president until a new president is elected and sworn in. The resignation of the president and the prime minister in a political crisis means the focus has shifted to the Parliament and political parties to form a new government.
Nepal Army To Maintain Order, Security
Currently, due to political turmoil after the resignations, the Nepal Army has taken on a role to maintain order and security in the country until political stability is restored.
"We are analysing the latest developments of the Gen Z movement. Nepal Army is always committed to protect the interests and security of Nepalese people, and keeping the latest developments in mind, we express our commitment towards protecting the life and property of the people," the statement said.
It requested "all the youths and the entire countrymen to remain calm and maintain social harmony and national unity so that the present situation doesn’t deteriorate further. It is the duty of all Nepalese to preserve and protect the historical, cultural, archaeological and national properties of the country in this critical situation,” the statement added.
The appeal came as protesters set fire to the parliament, Singha Durbar premises, Supreme Court, political party offices, and homes of senior leaders.