Business NewsWorldPoland Scrambles Jets, Shuts Over Russian Drones
ADVERTISEMENT

Poland Scrambles Jets, Shuts Over Russian Drones

Warsaw’s international airport has been closed due to “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security,” the US Federal Aviation Administration said in a Notice to Airmen

10 Sep 2025, 08:15 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Warsaw’s international airport has been closed due to “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security,” the US Federal Aviation Administration said in a Notice to Airmen (Image source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Warsaw’s international airport has been closed due to “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security,” the US Federal Aviation Administration said in a Notice to Airmen (Image source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Poland scrambled military jets and shut a major airport in its capital after reports that Russian strike drones crossed into the nation’s airspace from neighboring Ukraine.

Warsaw’s international airport has been closed due to “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security,” the US Federal Aviation Administration said in a Notice to Airmen, or Notam.

“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defense and radar recognition systems have reached the highest state of readiness,” Poland’s military said in a statement early Wednesday. Multiple outlets reported that it has deployed jets to intercept Russian Shahed drones that violated Polish airspace.

Poland is sited on NATO’s eastern flank bordering Belarus, a key ally of Russia, and war-torn Ukraine. The government in Warsaw has strongly supported Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from Russia’s invasion. Last month, Poland’s defense minister accused Russia of staging a provocation after a military drone crashed and exploded in the eastern part of the country.

“The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the forces and resources under its command remain fully ready for immediate response,” Poland’s military said.

ALSO READ

Trump Says He’s Open To More US Troops In Poland And Russia Penalties
Opinion
Trump Says He’s Open To More US Troops In Poland And Russia Penalties
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT