Business NewsWorld'Terrorism In Any Form Is Unacceptable': PM Modi Calls Netanyahu, Congratulates On Gaza Peace Plan Progress
09 Oct 2025, 10:58 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: NDTV)</p></div>
(Image: NDTV)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated him on the progress made under US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

In a post on X, Modi said he reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world.

“We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” Modi said.

Earlier, Modi also spoke to Trump and congratulated him on the Gaza peace plan.

