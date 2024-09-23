Modi Pitches India's Prospects To US Tech CEOs Post QUAD Summit

Organised by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering, the CEOs of top US tech firms, including Google CEO Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayena, attended the conference.

"Further cementing technology and business connect. PM @narendramodi interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of USA, in a Roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering, in New York today. PM emphasised India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster collaborations and innovation across diverse sectors," the official account of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora at the packed Nassau Veterans Coliseum on Long Island in New York.

Modi reached New York on Sunday after attending the Quad Leaders’ Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday.