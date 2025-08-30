ADVERTISEMENT
PM Modi Travels To Sendai In Japan To Visit Semiconductor Plant
Modi was accompanied by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday travelled to Sendai in the Japanese prefecture of Miyagi to visit a semiconductor plant.
Modi was accompanied by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. The prime ministers travelled to Sendai from Tokyo in a bullet train. Modi landed in Tokyo on Friday on a two-day visit.
Reached Sendai. Travelled with PM Ishiba to this city on the Shinkansen.@shigeruishiba pic.twitter.com/qBc4bU1Pdt— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2025
