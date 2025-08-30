Business NewsWorldPM Modi Travels To Sendai In Japan To Visit Semiconductor Plant
PM Modi Travels To Sendai In Japan To Visit Semiconductor Plant

Modi was accompanied by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

30 Aug 2025, 11:16 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM on state visit to Japan. (Image Source: Narendra Modi/X)</p></div>
PM on state visit to Japan. (Image Source: Narendra Modi/X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday travelled to Sendai in the Japanese prefecture of Miyagi to visit a semiconductor plant.

Modi was accompanied by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. The prime ministers travelled to Sendai from Tokyo in a bullet train. Modi landed in Tokyo on Friday on a two-day visit.

