PM Modi To Visit US For Sept. 21-23 Quad Summit
India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025, after a request from the US to host it in 2024.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States of America between Sept. 21 and 23, according to a press release.
During the visit, Modi will participate in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden on Sept. 21.
At the Quad Summit, the leaders are set to review the progress achieved by the Quad grouping over the past year and set the agenda for the next year to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations.
The Prime Minister will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ on Sept. 23 at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The theme will be ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’.
A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the summit. Prime Minister Modi would be holding bilateral meetings with world leaders and discussing issues of mutual interest on the sidelines of the summit.
Modi will address a gathering of the Indian community on Sept. 22 in New York. The Prime Minister will also interact with chief executive officers of leading US-based companies to improve partnership between the two countries in the fields of artificial intelligence , quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology. He will also reportedly interact with "thought leaders" and other stakeholders in the India-US bilateral sphere.