PM Modi To Visit US For Sept. 21-23 Quad Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States of America between Sept. 21 and 23, according to a press release.

During the visit, Modi will participate in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden on Sept. 21.

India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025, after a request from the US to host it in 2024.

At the Quad Summit, the leaders are set to review the progress achieved by the Quad grouping over the past year and set the agenda for the next year to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations.