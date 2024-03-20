PM Modi To Visit Bhutan On March 21-22; All You Need To Know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit India's neighbour, Bhutan, on March 21-22.
This visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations and emphasises India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.
“During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive an audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
“The Prime Minister will also hold talks with the Prime Minister of Bhutan H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay,” MEA added.
The Ministry further elaborated that India and Bhutan share a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill.
MEA highlighted that both nations share a spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties add depth and vibrancy to both nations’ relations.
“The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples,” the Ministry stated.
Prime Minister of Bhutan H.E Dasho Tshering Tobgay made his first overseas visit after assuming office in February 2024. He met PM Modi on March 14 in New Delhi.
“Both leaders reviewed the progress in various areas of bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and development cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship,” the PMO said.
The Prime Minister of Bhutan conveyed his deep appreciation for India’s role as a reliable, trusted and valued partner in Bhutan’s developmental priorities, the release added.
PM Tobgay had extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of His Majesty, the King of Bhutan to visit the Himalayan kingdom.