PM Modi To Visit Bhutan On March 21-22; All You Need To Know

“The Prime Minister will also hold talks with the Prime Minister of Bhutan H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay,” MEA added.

The Ministry further elaborated that India and Bhutan share a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill.

MEA highlighted that both nations share a spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties add depth and vibrancy to both nations’ relations.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples,” the Ministry stated.