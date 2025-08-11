PM Modi Speaks With Ukraine's Zelenskyy Days After Call With Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, three days after he had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Modi reaffirmed India’s consistent position for "peaceful settlement" of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and support for efforts aimed at "earliest restoration of peace", according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," Modi posted on X.

Both the leaders are likely to meet in September during the UN General Assembly.

Zelenskyy, in a social media post, also detailed the conversation he had with PM Modi. Among important topics they discussed was the sanctions against Russia, Zelenskyy said. "I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war."

This comes in the aftermath of the United States, a key ally of Ukraine, slapping an additional 25% tariffs on India for its continued purchase of Russian crude oil.