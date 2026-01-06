Business NewsWorldPM Modi 'Not Happy With Me' Due To Tariffs Linked To Russian Oil Imports: Trump
PM Modi 'Not Happy With Me' Due To Tariffs Linked To Russian Oil Imports: Trump

"He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now," Trump said.

06 Jan 2026, 10:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of PM Modi with Donald Trump (Photo source:&nbsp;Narendra Modi/X)</p></div>
File image of PM Modi with Donald Trump (Photo source: Narendra Modi/X)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'not that happy with me' because of the tariffs imposed by Washington on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump, delivering remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat, also claimed that “Prime Minister Modi came to see me, 'Sir, may I see you please.' Yes."

"I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia,” Trump said.

Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on India, including 25% for its purchases of Russian oil. Trump also said that India told him it has been waiting for five years for the Apache helicopters.

“We're changing it. We're changing it. India ordered 68 Apaches,” he said.

