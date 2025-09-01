PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: India-China Ties Moving In ‘Meaningful Direction’, Says Modi In SCO Address
Check live updates for PM Modi's China visit and the SCO meeting here.
In his opening remarks, PM Modi said that relations with China have moved in 'a meaningful direction.' He further added that "there is a peaceful environment at the borders after disengagement."
PM Modi In China Live: SCO Leaders At The Meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other Heads of States/Heads of Governments attend the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other Heads of States/Heads of Governments attend the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China.
(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/4CpuGjOUoD
PM Modi In China Live: Modi Meets Xi, Putin
PM Modi has shared photos of him exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit.
PM Modi has shared photos of him exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit.
PM Modi In China Live: SCO Summit Begins In Tianjin
Hello and Welcome to our live blog on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's China visit!
Prime Minister Modi attends the summit with the Heads of State of the 10-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Monday. Modi will address the meeting and meet Russian President today.