Planning Your Next Trip? Check the Safest Places to Travel in 2024
If you're gearing up for your next adventure, safety is an important box to tick off. A recent report from International SOS, a global medical and travel security risk services company, has listed the safest countries to visit in 2024. Their Risk Map 2024 covers security, medical, climate-related, and mental health risks.
Security Risks
In terms of safety, Scandinavian countries lead the pack. Iceland tops the list as the world's safest destination, followed by Luxembourg, Norway, Switzerland, and Denmark. These countries boast stable political climates, effective law enforcement, and low crime rates. The US is categorised as low risk in terms of security.
Medical Risks
Access to healthcare is usually a top concern for travellers. Countries with advanced medical infrastructure, such as the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and most European nations, are recognised for their low medical risks. On the other hand, North Korea, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia pose higher medical risks.
Climate Risk
Climate change considerations are gaining importance in travel planning. Scandinavian countries, along with Kazakhstan, the UAE, and New Zealand, are least likely to face climate risks. The US is considered low risk in this category. However, countries in the middle of Africa, like Mali, Chad, Ethiopia, and Mozambique, rank high in climate risks. The Philippines, Papua New Guinea, and India are also identified as having high risks.
Mental Health Risks
Mental health is another crucial aspect. Vietnam stands out as a country least likely to have mental health risks. In contrast, the U.S. falls into the fourth-highest level of risk out of five categories. Countries like Spain, Portugal, Ireland, and Iran are identified as having higher risks of mental health issues.
When planning your travel in 2024, keeping these risk factors in mind can help you make informed decisions. Whether you're seeking adventure or relaxation, prioritising safety will ensure a smoother and more enjoyable journey.