Pfizer Stock Rises On Report Of Drug-Pricing Deal With Trump Administration

Pfizer's stock price went up nearly 2% or 1.91% on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump announced a price deal with vaccine maker. The pharma manufacturer is expected to sell its drugs at a lower price to the US Medicaid Insurance Program as part of an anticipated deal with Trump to push forward his "most-favoured nations" policy, Washington Post reported.

This policy involves US residents paying for a prescription drug at an amount that is comporable to what is paid in the developing countries and not any higher.

Trump's administration argued that people within the US pay "massively higher prices" for the same drug compared to other rich countries. It said that the US was "subsidizing prices" for the rest of the world with its high cost for prescription medication, and that this would be discontinued.