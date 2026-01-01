'Personal Vengeance': BNP Links Khaleda Zia’s Death To Prison Terms Under Sheikh Hasina Rule

Exiled Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has found herself in harm's way once again after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party accused her of being responsible for the death of former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Years of imprisonment and denial medical care fatally damaged her health, the BNP alleged.

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan made the accusation on Wednesday, while addressing a gathering at Manik Mia Avenue ahead of Khaleda Zia’s namaz-e-janaza.

“On February 8, 2018, Khaleda Zia walked into jail after being subjected to the personal vengeance of fascist Hasina. But she came out of prison seriously ill,” Khan was quoted as saying by local publication The Daily Star.

Khan alleged that Khaleda Zia’s drawn out incarceration, restrictions on travel, and refusal by authorities to allow her to seek treatment abroad further deteriorated her health in an irreversible way.

He highlighted that medical experts had flagged time and again that timely treatment abroad could have been a game-changer in her case.

"As a result, the uncompromising leader eventually succumbed to death. Fascist Hasina will never be free of responsibility for this death", Khan added.

The allegation comes at a time when Hasina is in a self-imposed exile in India, after her government was toppled last year.