'Permanent Travel Ban': US Embassy In India Warns B1/B2 Visa Holders Against Misuse
Consular officers may deny applications during interviews if they suspect an applicant intends to violate visa conditions, such as working without authorisation or overstaying the permitted duration.
The United States Embassy in India on Thursday issued a stern advisory to B1/B2 visa holders, cautioning that any misuse of visitor visas could lead to a permanent ban on future travel to the US.
The warning comes as part of a newly launched animated series, "Visa Guide," aimed at educating applicants about the rules governing business and tourist visas.
The Visa Guide series features characters Nick and Neha who help folks understand common misconceptions surrounding B1/B2 visas.
In the video, Nick says, "It is your responsibility to use your visa correctly. Learn what you are and are not allowed to do when visiting the United States on a B1/B2 visitor visa." Neha adds, "If you misuse your visa or stay longer than allowed, you could be permanently banned from future travel."
Not sure what your B1/B2 visa allows? You are not alone. Every U.S. visa has specific rules and following them is your responsibility. Join Nick and Neha this month in an animated video series as they explain the essential B1/B2 visa rules, so you can use your visa correctly andâ¦ pic.twitter.com/wU8A6YhlLY— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) January 8, 2026
According to the embassy, consular officers may deny applications during interviews if they suspect an applicant intends to violate visa conditions — such as working without authorisation or overstaying the permitted duration.
B1/B2 visas allow temporary visits of up to six months for business or tourism but strictly prohibit paid employment.
What Is B1-B2 Visa?
The B1 visa permits short-term business activities, such as attending meetings, negotiating contracts or consulting with associates, without engaging in paid employment.
The B2 visa covers leisure travel, visiting family and friends, tourism, or receiving medical care, typically allowing stays of up to 180 days per entry as determined by border officials. These visas are often issued together as a single B1/B2 document.
ALSO READ
What It Costs To Study In Canada In 2026: Indian Students May Need To Pay Rs 24 Lakh Per Year
US Embassy Warns Student Visa Holders, Too
The US Embassy in India on Wednesday said breaking American laws can have "serious consequences" for a student visa, as it termed a sojourn in the country a privilege, not a right. The embassy in a post on X cautioned that one could become ineligible for future US visas if they are "arrested or violate any laws".
"Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas. Follow the rules and don't jeopardize your travel," the embassy posted on X.
"A US visa is a privilege, not a right," it said in an assertion it has made through many posts on X in the past several months.