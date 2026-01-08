'Permanent Travel Ban': US Embassy In India Warns B1/B2 Visa Holders Against Misuse

The United States Embassy in India on Thursday issued a stern advisory to B1/B2 visa holders, cautioning that any misuse of visitor visas could lead to a permanent ban on future travel to the US.

The warning comes as part of a newly launched animated series, "Visa Guide," aimed at educating applicants about the rules governing business and tourist visas.

The Visa Guide series features characters Nick and Neha who help folks understand common misconceptions surrounding B1/B2 visas.

In the video, Nick says, "It is your responsibility to use your visa correctly. Learn what you are and are not allowed to do when visiting the United States on a B1/B2 visitor visa." Neha adds, "If you misuse your visa or stay longer than allowed, you could be permanently banned from future travel."