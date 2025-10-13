Peace In Gaza: All Living Hostages Back In Israel Ahead Of Trump's Knesset Address

All living hostages held by Palestinian militant group Hamas have been released from Gaza and handed over to authorities after 738 days in captivity, Israel’s military said on Monday. The military made the announcement after the final group of 13 crossed the border.

Their return was a key part of the Israel-Hamas war ceasefire now being marked by a visit to Israel and Egypt by US President Donald Trump. Under the 20-point Gaza peace deal, Hamas released 20 hostages held since militants attacked Israeli in October 2023, in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners.

The 20 hostages were released in two phases — first seven and then the remaining 13 together. They were all handed over to the International Red Cross.

These 13 individuals will be transferred to a military base in southern Israel to be reunited with their families. They will then be taken by helicopter to Israeli hospitals, according to the Associated Press.