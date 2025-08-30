'Peace And Stability': PM Modi Speaks To Ukraine's Zelenskyy Ahead Of Talks With Putin In China
"We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he expressed India's support for the efforts to restore peace and stability.
"Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," Modi posted on social media platform X, following the conversation.
This comes ahead of Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China's Tianjin, where both would be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. A top Kremlin official on Friday said that Modi and Putin's interaction will take place at the sidelines of the summit on Monday.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also took to X to thank Modi for the conversation. In a detailed post, the Ukrainian leader said he shared with Modi the details about the recent meeting which he and European Union leaders had with US President Donald Trump.
I spoke with Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / ÐÐ¾Ð»Ð¾Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÐµÐ»ÐµÐ½ÑÑÐºÐ¸Ð¹ (@ZelenskyyUa) August 30, 2025
I informed about the talks with President Trump in Washington with the participation of European leaders. It was a productive and important conversation, a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace. Ukraineâ¦ pic.twitter.com/fINVbncnlR
"We coordinated our positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. The end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire, with the necessary silence. This position is understood and supported by everyone," Zelenskyy said.
"We also discussed our bilateral relations, preparations for exchange of visits, and the holding of a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. There is potential we can realize. I will be glad to meet the Prime Minister in the near future," he further added.
Notably, India has been targeted by the US with 25% tariffs—in addition to 25% so-called reciprocal levies—for its continued purchase of Russian crude oil. The Donald Trump-led administration has accused India of fuelling the "Russian war machine". New Delhi, however, has rejected the charge, pointing out that its purchase of Russian oil had been encouraged by Washington to stabilise the global energy market.