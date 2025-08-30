'Peace And Stability': PM Modi Speaks To Ukraine's Zelenskyy Ahead Of Talks With Putin In China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he expressed India's support for the efforts to restore peace and stability.

"Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," Modi posted on social media platform X, following the conversation.

This comes ahead of Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China's Tianjin, where both would be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. A top Kremlin official on Friday said that Modi and Putin's interaction will take place at the sidelines of the summit on Monday.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also took to X to thank Modi for the conversation. In a detailed post, the Ukrainian leader said he shared with Modi the details about the recent meeting which he and European Union leaders had with US President Donald Trump.