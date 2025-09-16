Israel Starts Long-Threatened Ground Offensive On Gaza City

Israel started a long-threatened push into the heart of Gaza City after US President Donald Trump’s top diplomat warned Hamas there’s a “very short window” for negotiations to end the war.

The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday its troops have begun an “expanded” ground operation in the de facto capital of the Palestinian territory after weeks of airstrikes and incursions into the outskirts of the city. The offensive will broaden according to ongoing assessments of the situation, the military said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier the military had begun an intensive operation, signaling a new phase of the campaign is underway. Israel’s Army Radio reported that forces planned to encircle the city within days.