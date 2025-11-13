Pakistan’s leading English daily, Dawn, is under fire after an apparent AI slip-up exposed its use of tools like ChatGPT in news editing. The controversy erupted when a business story published on November 12 accidentally included an AI-generated prompt, sparking criticism and raising concerns over editorial oversight and transparency in journalism.

AI's responde to a possible prompt read, “If you want, I can also create an even snappier ‘front-page style’ version with punchy one-line stats and a bold, infographic-ready layout perfect for maximum reader impact. Do you want me to do that next?”

The newspaper article's picture has been doing rounds on social media with multiple users expressing their anger over the issue