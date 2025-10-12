Pakistan Summons Afghan Envoy Over India-Afghanistan Joint Statement

Pakistan on Saturday summoned the Afghan ambassador to convey its “strong reservations” over the India-Afghanistan joint statement issued in New Delhi a day earlier.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who landed in New Delhi on Thursday, is on a six-day visit to India.

The Foreign Office (FO) in a statement said the Additional Foreign Secretary (West Asia & Afghanistan) conveyed Pakistan’s “strong reservations” to the Afghan envoy regarding references made to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement.

“It was conveyed that the reference to Jammu and Kashmir as part of India is in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions...," the Foreign Office said.