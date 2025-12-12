Pakistan Signs MoU With Binance To Explore Tokenisation of Assets Worth $2 Billion

Pakistan and crypto exchange Binance signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to explore tokenisation of assets worth up to $2 billion, aimed at boosting liquidity and attracting global investors, the Finance Ministry said.

The MoU, signed at the Finance Division in Islamabad by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Binance CEO Richard Teng, sets a framework for collaboration on blockchain-based distribution of Pakistan’s real-world and sovereign assets, including government bonds, treasury bills, commodity reserves, and other federally owned assets.

“In a significant step towards leveraging emerging financial technologies to strengthen Pakistan’s capital markets and enhance global investor access, the Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Binance Investments Co., Ltd., one of the world’s leading blockchain and digital asset technology companies," the ministry said in a statement.

"Subject to applicable laws, policies and regulatory approvals, the initiative may involve assets of up to $2 billion, with the objective of enhancing liquidity, transparency and international market accessibility,” it added.