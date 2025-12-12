Pakistan Signs MoU With Binance To Explore Tokenisation of Assets Worth $2 Billion
Pakistan and crypto exchange Binance signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to explore tokenisation of assets worth up to $2 billion, aimed at boosting liquidity and attracting global investors, the Finance Ministry said.
The MoU, signed at the Finance Division in Islamabad by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Binance CEO Richard Teng, sets a framework for collaboration on blockchain-based distribution of Pakistan’s real-world and sovereign assets, including government bonds, treasury bills, commodity reserves, and other federally owned assets.
“In a significant step towards leveraging emerging financial technologies to strengthen Pakistan’s capital markets and enhance global investor access, the Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Binance Investments Co., Ltd., one of the world’s leading blockchain and digital asset technology companies," the ministry said in a statement.
"Subject to applicable laws, policies and regulatory approvals, the initiative may involve assets of up to $2 billion, with the objective of enhancing liquidity, transparency and international market accessibility,” it added.
The agreement is non-binding and reflects intent to explore feasibility. Definitive agreements, if any, will be negotiated within six months, subject to regulatory approvals. Any future arrangement will be governed by Pakistani laws and will not constitute exclusivity or procurement commitments.
Under the proposed plan, Binance and its affiliates may provide technical expertise, advisory support, training, and capacity building to help Pakistan assess modern, compliant blockchain infrastructure.
The collaboration aims to create secure and transparent digital platforms to attract international investors while respecting Pakistan’s regulatory framework and sovereign control.
Aurangzeb described the MoU as a strong signal of Pakistan’s reform trajectory.
"This is the beginning … now we can move towards full deployment and execution. We are honoured to work with Pakistan’s leadership and are confident this collaboration will deliver positive and lasting outcomes for the economy,” he said.
Advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council, Changpeng Zhao, who was also present at the signing, called the MoU a landmark development for Pakistan’s future and said, “This is the beginning … now we can move towards full deployment and execution.”
Separately, Pakistan’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) issued No Objection Certificates to Binance and HTX, launching a phased, FATF-aligned pathway toward full licensing. “Strong governance, AML and CFT compliance remain central as Pakistan builds a trusted digital asset ecosystem,” PVARA said on X.
(With inputs from PTI)