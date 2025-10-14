Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Endorses Trump For Nobel Peace Prize, Again

But in what appears to be yet another desperate attempt to woo Trump, Sharif has once again lauded the US President, claiming he saved “millions of people” in South Asia while also highlighting his role in Gaza through the peace proposal.

The summit was attended by Trump himself, along with various other regional and global leaders. Trump, in fact, gushed at Sharif's “beautifully delivered” remark.

This interaction between the two leaders comes on the back of Trump's past claims about how he had played a crucial role in stopping the war between India and Pakistan.

While Pakistan has openly acknowledged his role, India has always maintained that the truce was achieved through internal dialogue between the two parties and was not influenced by any foreign intervention.

Trump has even said in the past that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping seven wars, including the India-Pakistan conflict, although he was recently snubbed for the prize, which went to María Corina Machado Parisca.

Parisca is an activist and a politician who has played a key role in promoting democratisation in Venezuela.

Reacitng on X, Machado dedicated the prize to the "suffering people of Venezuela" and to Donald Trump "for his decisive support of our cause".