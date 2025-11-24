Pakistan Paramilitary Headquarters In Peshawar Attacked By Gunmen, Suicide Bombers

Gunmen and suicide bombers attacked Pakistan's paramilitary force headquarters in Peshwar on Monday, according to media reports. The reports further added that atleast three people were killed in the attack.

According to media reports, the first suicide bomber carried out an attack at the main entrance of the constabulary, while another entered the compound. Soon after the attack, several videos were also circulating on social media, claiming the blasts were heard at FC Chowk Main Sadar.

"Law enforcement personnel, including the army and police, have cordoned off the area and are carefully handling the situation, as we suspect there are some terrorists inside the headquarters," a senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.