Pakistan Paramilitary Headquarters In Peshawar Attacked By Gunmen, Suicide Bombers
Gunmen and suicide bombers attacked Pakistan's paramilitary force headquarters in Peshwar on Monday, according to media reports. The reports further added that atleast three people were killed in the attack.
According to media reports, the first suicide bomber carried out an attack at the main entrance of the constabulary, while another entered the compound. Soon after the attack, several videos were also circulating on social media, claiming the blasts were heard at FC Chowk Main Sadar.
"Law enforcement personnel, including the army and police, have cordoned off the area and are carefully handling the situation, as we suspect there are some terrorists inside the headquarters," a senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
#BREAKING: Pakistani Media have confirmed that two suicide bombings took place at the Federal Corps Headquarters in Saddar, Peshawar. One explosion took place at the main gate and the other at the motorcycle stand. Terrorists have likely entered the FC HQs as gunfire is underway. https://t.co/hPOWffbwtj— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 24, 2025
Local residents in the area told the news agency that the road leading to the defence facility has been closed for traffic and cordoned off by the army, police and (security) personnel.
Earlier this year, at least ten people were killed, and several others were injured in a similar terror attack when a car bomb detonated outside the paramilitary headquarters in Quetta.
Pakistan forces have been battling a longstanding insurgency in Balochistan. Since January over 430 people were killed in various attacks. This also includes the six soldiers that were killed in Bannu. The Baloch Liberation Army in March hijacked a train and killed off-duty troops. The insurgency in Balochistan has claimed over 780 lives in 2024.