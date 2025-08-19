Pakistan Next Stop For China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi After India Visit

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Pakistan for the sixth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, which will be held in Islamabad, according to a statement released by Pakistan Government's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

The release stated that Wang Yi is visiting the country on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and will be co-chairing the 6th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue on Aug. 21.

"The visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China to further deepen their 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership', reaffirm support on the issues of respective core interests, enhance economic and trade cooperation, and reaffirm their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability", it added.

The minister is on a regional tour to engage in high stakes diplomatic dialogue and has spent two days in New Delhi to have strategic talks with NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. According to media reports, Yi will fly to Islamabad this week for a two-day visit starting on Aug 21.

His visit comes following a host of geopolitical developments, such as the India-Pakistan conflict, Israel-Iran war, and also the warming up of ties between Islamabad and Washington, with both sides agreeing to a trade deal.