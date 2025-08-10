Pakistan Lost Rs 127 Crore After Closing Airspace To Indian Flights: Report

Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian aircraft a day after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty on April 23. The move, which took effect on April 24, has cost Pakistan PKR 4.10 billion (approximately Rs 127 crore) in just over two months, according to figures presented in the National Assembly on Friday.

The closure applies to all aircraft owned or leased by Indian carriers, affecting an estimated 100–150 planes. The losses were recorded between April 24 and June 30, as per the Ministry of Defence.

Despite these losses, the Pakistan Airports Authority’s revenue has risen from $508,000 in 2019 to $760,000 in 2025. The Defence Ministry said airspace restrictions fall under federal jurisdiction and emphasised that “sovereignty and national defence take precedence over economic considerations,” as quoted by Dawn.

In 2019, Pakistan suffered $54 million in losses after closing its airspace due to cross-border tensions.

The current airspace ban will remain in place until the last week of August, with India maintaining reciprocal restrictions. India’s Ministry of Defence stated: “When safeguarding sovereignty and security, no price is too high.”

The airspace standoff follows the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, claimed by Pakistan-based group The Resistance Front, which killed 26 civilians. In response, and ahead of launching Operation Sindoor, India downgraded diplomatic ties, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and halted bilateral trade. Pakistan’s tit-for-tat airspace closure has since cost it billions.