Pakistan Floods: 50 Dead, Over Four Million Impacted In Punjab Province

"The floods have claimed 50 lives in the affected areas of Punjab and financial assistance of PKR 1 million each will be provided to the families of the deceased," Kathia said.

He said 3,900 villages have been submerged in floodwater from three rivers -- Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej -- and crops on thousands of acres have also washed away.

Kathia said Sialkot and Gujrat are the worst-hit districts by floods, and added that more rainfall is forecast across various divisions of Punjab.