Imran Khan’s Absence Fuels Defiance And Despair For Pakistan Voters

For emerging and frontier markets money manager FIM Partners, the base case is the new prime minister will continue Pakistan’s reforms. Pakistan’s dollar bonds have rallied going into the election, with the notes gaining 9% last month, making them among the best performers in the world. They returned almost 100% in 2023. The country’s benchmark stock index has gained more than 50% since late June, when Pakistan clinched its IMF bailout. The rupee is up more than 2% in the period, making it the best-performing currency in Asia.