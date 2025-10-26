Pakistan Defence Minister Warns Of 'Open War' With Afghanistan If Peace Talks Fail

Having gone through a conflict with India earlier in the year, Pakistan appears to have no desire to put an end to the country’s ongoing tension with Afghanistan, with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif recently issuing a stark warning of ‘open war’ with Kabul if ongoing peace negotiations in Istanbul falter.

In a televised remark, Asif stated, “We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them. But I saw that they want peace.”

The statement from the Pakistani Defence Minister comes on the back of several days of fragile calm between the two neighbouring countries.

The Istanbul talks are the latest bid to further cement the Doha truce that was agreed last week, after deadly border clashes left dozens dead and forced the two countries to shut down key border areas.