Pakistan Defence Minister Warns Of 'Open War' With Afghanistan If Peace Talks Fail
The conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan can be traced back to early October, shortly after explosions in Kabul in the wake of Taliban foreign minister Amit Muttaqi's rare visit to India.
Having gone through a conflict with India earlier in the year, Pakistan appears to have no desire to put an end to the country’s ongoing tension with Afghanistan, with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif recently issuing a stark warning of ‘open war’ with Kabul if ongoing peace negotiations in Istanbul falter.
In a televised remark, Asif stated, “We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them. But I saw that they want peace.”
The statement from the Pakistani Defence Minister comes on the back of several days of fragile calm between the two neighbouring countries.
The Istanbul talks are the latest bid to further cement the Doha truce that was agreed last week, after deadly border clashes left dozens dead and forced the two countries to shut down key border areas.
The conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan can be traced back to early October, shortly after explosions in Kabul in the wake of Taliban foreign minister Amit Muttaqi's rare visit to India.
In retaliation, Taliban forces launched attacks along the southern border of Pakistan, sparking days of hostility between the two sides.
Afghanistan and Pakistan had earlier reached a 48-hour truce, which Kabul accused Islamabad of breaching and resuming strikes that killed many civilians from both countries.
Pakistani officials argued that the strikes in the Afghan border areas were targeted at a militant group linked to the Pakistani taliban and came in response to an attack on the Pakistani paramilitary forces.
But thanks to mediation from both Turkey and Qatar, officials from both countries are currently involved in negotiations that hope to put an end to the ongoing escalation and restore peace in the region.