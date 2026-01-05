Pakistan Deep State At Play? Fire At US Home Of Asim Munir Critic Sparks Questions

Radha, a former Pakistani major turned whistleblower reported via a post on social media platform 'X' that his property in London was broken into and raided by unknown suspects.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser Shahzad Akbar saw a more severe and malicious case where unidentified assailants invaded his home and physically assaulted him in a critical manner.

"I was physically assaulted in a targeted attack on Dec. 24 leaving me with substantial injuries," Akbar said in an 'X' post.

Akbar also reported that criminals damaged and tried to set fire to his property in Cambridgeshire residence in what he described as a "deliberate and targeted criminal attack with the intent to cause serious harm."