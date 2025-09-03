Pakistan Attacks: Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Attacks Leave 22 Dead, Including 11 At Political Rally

A series of three separate attacks killed at least 22 people in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The latest incident in Quetta involved a suspected suicide bombing at a political rally.



In Quetta, at least 11 people were killed and 30 injured when a suspected suicide bomber struck a political rally, Reuters reported. Government official Hamza Shafat said that, according to available reports, a bomb had been planted in the parking area as people were leaving the event.



The blast hit a rally of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal. Senior leader Sajid Tareen confirmed that the explosion took place in the parking area after the rally had ended and that several party members were among the wounded.



Earlier on Tuesday, six Pakistani soldiers were killed when rebels attacked the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A group linked to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility.



In another incident at the border with Iran in Balochistan, five people were killed. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.



Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province in terms of land area and is also rich in resources. It is the least populated province and is often in the spotlight for political unrest and militia attacks.