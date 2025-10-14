'Pakistan And India Will Live Very Nicely Together,' Says Trump, Asks Sharif 'Right?' | Watch

India and Pakistan are going to "live very nicely together", US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, in the presence of many world leaders during a summit in Egypt.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said, "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top, and he has done a fantastic job. I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together."

He then turned towards Pakistan's leader Shehbaz Sharif standing behind him, and asked whether he was "right?". Sharif could be seen chuckling at Trump's question.

Earlier praising Sharif and his “favourite field marshal" Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir, Trump also invited the Pakistan PM to address the gathering. Sharif said peace has been achieved in the Middle East after “untiring and relentless efforts” of President Trump.

Sharif was among the dozens of leaders participating in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit to attend the signing ceremony of the peace agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

The PM Sharif said he would like to nominate Trump again for the Nobel Peace Prize for “saving millions of lives not only in South Asia but also in the Middle East”.

After missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump has claimed to have resolved eight wars, including the one between India and Pakistan, saying he did not do this for the award.

India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.