Afghanistan, Pakistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire On Fresh Truce Reached In Qatar Talks

The Qatari government has announced that Afghanistan and Pakistan have reached a ceasefire agreement and put an end to several days of hostility between the two neighbouring countries.

This comes on the back of Pakistani airstrikes that killed at least 10 people, breaking an earlier truce. But the two countries have reached a fresh truce after talks held in Qatar.

"During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and establishment of mechanisms to ensure lasting peace and stability between the two countries," Qatar's foreign ministry confirmed in a recent statement.

The violence erupted on Oct. 11, shortly after explosions in Kabul in the wake of Taliban foreign minister Amit Muttaqi's rare visit to India. In retaliation, Taliban forces launched attacks along the southern border of Pakistan, which sparked days of hostility between the two sides.