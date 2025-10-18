‘Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Easy Fix’: Donald Trump Ready To Solve His ‘Ninth’ War
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said brokering peace between the two nations would be his ninth success, and he called it an "easy" task.
United States President Donald Trump, who has been boasting of having resolved eight wars during his second tenure, has now claimed that he could “easily” resolve the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict.
"Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan. That's an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the USA, but I love solving wars," Trump said at White House.
Reiterating his previous claims, he emphasised his role in ending multiple global conflicts, including between India and Pakistan. India has rejected the claim about any third-party mediation in its conflict with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
The Republican leader also appeared upset over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for "solving the eight" wars.
#WATCH | US President Trump says, "I solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo, talk about India and Pakistan. Look at all of the wars that we solved, and every time I solved, when they say If you solve the next one, you're gonna get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get a Nobelâ¦ pic.twitter.com/EWDq3EgApZ— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025
"I solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo, and talk about India and Pakistan. Look at all of the wars that we solved, and every time I solved, when they said, 'If you solve the next one, you're going to get the Nobel Prize.' I didn't get a Nobel Prize. Somebody got it who is a very nice woman. I don't know who she is, but she was very generous. I don't care about all that stuff. I just care about saving lives. But this (Pak-Afghan conflict) will be number nine," he claimed.
The military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted last week after a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul. This prompted a strong retaliation from Afghanistan, leading to escalated tensions. According to an AFP report, on Wednesday, a 48-hour ceasefire was reached between the two sides and it was agreed to be further extended on Oct. 17.
However, a Taliban official told AFP that Pakistan violated the ceasefire by bombing three locations in Afghanistan’s Paktika province on Friday. The airstrike killed eight people, including three local club cricketers.
Afghan media outlet TOLO News reported that several homes in Argon and Barmal districts near the Durand Line were targeted. The development has led to a risk of fresh violence in the region.