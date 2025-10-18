‘Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Easy Fix’: Donald Trump Ready To Solve His ‘Ninth’ War

United States President Donald Trump, who has been boasting of having resolved eight wars during his second tenure, has now claimed that he could “easily” resolve the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said brokering peace between the two nations would be his ninth success, and he called it an "easy" task.

"Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan. That's an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the USA, but I love solving wars," Trump said at White House.

Reiterating his previous claims, he emphasised his role in ending multiple global conflicts, including between India and Pakistan. India has rejected the claim about any third-party mediation in its conflict with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Republican leader also appeared upset over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for "solving the eight" wars.