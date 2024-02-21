PPP, PML-N Finally Reach New Coalition Govt Deal In Pakistan

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party have finally reached an agreement to form a new coalition government after days of intense negotiations, senior party leaders have announced.

In a joint news conference late on Tuesday night, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, 72, is set to assume the role of the Prime Minister once again. At the same time, PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, 68, is slated to become the country's President again.