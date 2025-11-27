Pakistan’s Central Bank Chief Says Current Growth Model Cannot Sustain Country's 250 Million Population

“Our business cycles are shortening and as such our current growth model simply cannot sustain a country of over 250 million people,” Ahmad said while delivering a keynote address on Wednesday at the opening session of the Pakistan Business Council's (PBC) 'Dialogue on the Economy.'

Pakistan is passing through a prolonged phase of stabilisation, which overburdened people and businesses in the shape of heavy taxation, high energy cost to offset the impact of inefficiencies and no control over growing expenses.