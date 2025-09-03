Organ Transplants, Humans Who Can Live For 150 Years: What Hot Mic 'Caught' Xi Jinping, Putin Discussing

Russian President Vladmir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had a conversation about organ transplants and how it could extend human lifespan to 150 years, as caught on a hot mic, according to news agency Reuters.

The conversation took place in Beijing, where the two world leaders walked with North Korea's Kim Jong Un while watching a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

The conversation, undertaken via interpreters was relayed on a livestream provided by state broadcaster CCTV to other media, which included Chinese-state broadcaster CGTN, AP and Reuters.

Meanwhile, China's radio and TV administration said that CCTV's coverage of the military parade was watched 1.9 billion times online and by more than 400 million on TV.